"One of the best knocks I've seen you play"- Indian legend lavishes praise on Shubman Gill after GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match 

Indian cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh praised Shubman Gill for his stellar innings during the Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams faced off in the 51st match of the season on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being put into bat, GT’s opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and captain Gill laid a solid foundation, adding 87 runs off just 41 balls. Sudharsan scored 48 off 23 balls, while Gill played a brilliant knock of 76 off 38 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler contributed a crucial 64 off 37 balls, helping GT finish with 224/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer for SRH, making 74 off 41 balls, which included four fours and six sixes. However, his effort wasn’t enough, as SRH fell short, finishing at 186/6, 38 runs behind the target.

After the game, Shubman Gill shared a post on Instagram, writing:

“Bounced back the right way, proud of the group.”

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted quickly, offering high praise for his innings in the comments section. The 43-year-old wrote:

“Well played skip! One of the best knocks I’ve seen you play, sublime timing on the ball! Te pere thale jede tyre lage ehna di ki karna?”

With this victory, the Titans moved to second place on the points table, accumulating 14 points from 10 games.

A look at Shubman Gill's sublime campaign in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been having a stellar IPL 2025 campaign, excelling both with the bat and as a leader. The 25-year-old has played 10 matches so far, amassing 465 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 162.02, including five fifties, with his highest score being 90.

The opening batter has appeared in 113 IPL games, scoring 3,681 runs at an average of 39.15 and a strike rate of 138.53, with 25 fifties and four centuries to his name.

