One of IPL 2025's most impressive captains likely to take over as India's Test skipper after Rohit Sharma's retirement: Reports

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill will likely be named Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format on Wednesday, May 7, as per reports from Hindustan Times. Rohit announced his Test retirement last night through his Instagram handle.

Ad

The 38-year-old had been the Indian Test captain since replacing Virat Kohli in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Gill has never led the Indian Test side but has captained them in five T20I games. He captained India to a win 4-1 in the T20I series in Zimbabwe last year.

The 25-year-old has been highly impressive as the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper in the ongoing IPL. GT are sitting atop the points table with eight wins in 11 outings.

Ad

Trending

A statement from a Hindustan Times source read:

"Ideally, you want someone who can play all the matches in a series. Shubman is already leading in the IPL, and he has shown he has a great head on his shoulders. Gujarat Titans have been performing well and Shubman has excelled both as a captain and batter. He can take the team to new heights."

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah led India in Rohit's absence for two of the five Tests in their latest series in Australia. However, Bumrah's recurring injuries remain a cause of concern, resulting in the management searching for a younger and more reliable option.

Shubman Gill's Test numbers raise questions over potential captaincy decision

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shubman Gill has struggled for consistency as a batter in Tests, raising questions from fans about his potential appointment as India's red-ball captain. The 25-year-old has played 32 red-ball games for India but averages a sub-par 35.05 with five centuries and seven half-centuries.

Gill is coming off a poor Test tour of Australia, averaging a dismal 18.60 in three games without a half-century. The youngster was appointed India's white-ball vice-captain last year and is seen as their best all-format batter, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, for the next decade.

India's next Test assignment will be the five-match series in England, starting June 20. Gill has played only three Tests in England and averages an unimpressive 14.66 in six innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More