"One of those people I’ve always wanted to meet"- Dinesh Karthik after meeting popular singer Shreya Ghoshal

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently met popular singer Shreya Ghoshal, and the duo posed for a picture together.

Karthik was last seen on the field for India in November 2022, during the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. The 38-year-old has been out of favor since then but is yet to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Karthik is still active in IPL and has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side for the last couple of seasons. He has already started his preparations for the coming season with some practice sessions in the nets.

Outside the field, Dinesh Karthik has kept himself busy by doing commentary for the ongoing Test series between India and England. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself in the company of renowned Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal. He also expressed admiration for her in the caption, writing:

"One of those people I’ve always wanted to meet, so happy that it happened completely by surprise! A person as warm and sweet as her melodies!"

Dinesh Karthik will look to bounce back for RCB in IPL 2024 after a poor season last year

Dinesh Karthik endured a poor season with bat in IPL 2023 as he could only score 140 runs in 13 matches for RCB. It affected his side's performance as they failed to reach the playoffs. He will be aiming to put on a much better performance and finish the games well for RCB this season.

Here is the schedule for the first five matches of RCB in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata KnightM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 2: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 6: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

