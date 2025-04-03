"One season wonders" - Fans react after SRH lose to KKR in IPL 2025 match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 80 runs in the IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. This was their third consecutive loss in the ongoing season after they won their opening game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Since then, the Orange Army has suffered losses against Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

This was also SRH's fourth consecutive loss to the Knight Riders in IPL, having lost their last three games against them, including the 2024 final last year.

Chasing 201, the SunRisers were bundled out for 120 in 16.4 overs. The top three batters - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan - perished for single-digit scores. Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis, and Nitish Reddy chipped in with 33 (21), 27 (20), and 19 (15), respectively. The trio, however, failed to play a longer innings.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball for KKR, finishing with three wickets apiece. Andre Russell also bagged two wickets, while Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana bagged one wicket each.

Fans on X trolled the Pat Cummins-led side for their flop show with the bat in their last three games on the trot in IPL 2025. One user wrote:

"Cook these one-season wonders, blind slogger. No flat track, no party for SRH and Ishaan Kishan."

Another user wrote:

"Humbling season for SRH"

A third user added:

"KKR owning SRH, some things truly don't change."

Here are a few more reactions:

Earlier in the match, KKR posted 200/6. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with 60 off 29 balls. Angkrish Raghuvanshi also hit a half-century. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh contributed 38 (27) and 32* (17), respectively. Meanwhile, five bowlers from the SunRisers scalped one wicket each.

SRH registers an unwanted record after losing to KKR in IPL

SRH registered an unwanted record as they lost to KKR by 80 runs. They surpassed their previous loss in terms of run margin against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year.

SRH's biggest losses in IPL:

vs KKR by 80 runs (IPL 2025)

vs CSK by 78 runs (IPL 2024)

vs CSK by 77 runs (IPL 2013)

vs PBKS and RR by 72 runs (IPL 2014 and 2013)

