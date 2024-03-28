"One of the stranger moves in sport" - Michael Vaughan on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as MI skipper in IPL 2024

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has questioned the removal of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' skipper in IPL 2024 and replacing the opener with Hardik Pandya. The 48-year-old described it as one of the stranger moves in the sport's history.

The Mumbai Indians bought the 30-year-old all-rounder from the Gujarat Titans, who he led for a couple of years, including to a title in 2022. With Rohit captaining the Mumbai-based franchise to the title on a staggering five occasions since taking charge in 2013, fans were livid at the decision.

While questioning Mumbai Indians' decision amid the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, he praised Heinrich Klaasen's ball-striking ability. Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Removing Rohit as skipper of the @mipaltan is one of the stranger moves in sport .. Btw .. Henrich Klassen is some player .. He is right up there with great middle order strikers of a white ball .."

Klaasen continued his form for the SunRisers Hyderabad from the other night against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The South African keeper-batter top-scored with 80 off 34 balls, comprising 7 massive sixes to propel their side to a mammoth 277-3 in 20 overs. Travis Head (62 off 24) and Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) also struck explosive fifties, while Aiden Markram contributed a brisk 42* (28).

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians go down by 31 runs in a spirited run-chase

With a record-breaking 278 set for victory for the five-time champions, they made a promising start, but kept losing wickets after short bursts of cameos from batters. Openers Rohit Sharma (26 off 12) and Ishan Kishan (34 off 13) built a partnership of 56 in only 3.2 overs. Tilak Varma top-scored with 64 off 34 deliveries, hitting 6 sixes in his knock.

Hardik Pandya made 24 off 20 before perishing, while Tim David (42* off 22) and Romario Shepherd (15* off 6) dragged their side to 246-5 in 20 overs by staying unbeaten. For the SunRisers, skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat claimed two scalps each, while Shahbaz Ahmed snared one wicket.

Abhishek Sharma earned the Player of the Match award for his 63 off 23 deliveries.