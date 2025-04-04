“One of the weakest bowling attacks” - Former India opener’s brutal attack after KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has criticized SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowling unit following their third consecutive loss in IPL 2025. The 1983 World Cup-winning player feels that the SunRisers have one of the weakest bowling lineups this season. The 65-year-old also questioned Mohammad Shami's credentials after he failed to deliver with the ball in the first four matches.

The remarks came as Pat Cummins-led side has managed just 20 wickets in their first four games of the season. Shami, who is 34-year-old, has managed just four wickets in as many games, while Cummins has bagged three wickets.

Following their 80-run loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kris Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (via CricToday):

"This is one of the weakest bowling attacks in the ongoing IPL. I don’t see a deadly bowler in their lineup."

"Shami is good, but not deadly. He is not the same old Shami. Please understand, over the years, he has aged, and it’s now easier for opponents to take on SRH’s bowling," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also questioned skipper Pat Cummins' tactics regarding his rotation of bowlers. Srikkanth said:

"They used spinners for only four overs despite Kamindu Mendis taking a wicket in his only over, and Zeeshan Ansari bowling three overs for just one wicket. Just because left-handers were at the crease, they hesitated to use spin more.”

"I thought he was a bold captain with an Australian approach, but I was disappointed," he added.

"Absence was felt" - Kris Srikkanth on SRH missing out on services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan at IPL 2025 auction

Kris Srikkanth feels that the SunRisers are missing the services of seasoned professionals Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan in the IPL 2025 season. He said in the same interaction:

"SRH really missed the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has done well for them over the years. Natarajan was also a crucial asset in their bowling department, and his absence was felt."

Bhuvneshwar was picked by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals (DC) purchased T Natarajan, who warmed the bench in the first two games.

