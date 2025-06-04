"Organisers should have planned it better" - BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reacts to Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has condoled the tragic Bengaluru stampede which reportedly led to 11 deaths and 33 injuries outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The unfortunate incident took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s IPL 2025 celebrations, a day after their win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final, inside the sporting venue on Wednesday, June 4. This was their first IPL trophy in their 18-year history.

Saikia reckoned there was a lack of proper planning by the organizers, which led to the tragedy. He cited the examples of how Kolkata and Mumbai smoothly conducted the IPL and T20 World Cup parades last year.

Devajit Saikia told PTI (via Indian Express):

“It is very unfortunate. This is a negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers. The organisers should have planned it better. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish early recovery of the injured.”

He continued:

“When one organises a victory celebration of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety, and security measures need to be taken. There have been some lapses somewhere. After such a glorious ending to the IPL, this has been an anti climax. There have been IPL celebrations in the past as well, like in Kolkata last year when KKR won but nothing happened there.”

“Same was the case when we won the T20 World Cup. There was a sea of humanity in Mumbai, but nothing happened. Police and local authorities worked in tandem to ensure smooth conduct. I hope nothing more untoward happens,” Saikia added.

He also shared how BCCI conducted all things smoothly during the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

“Even yesterday in Ahmedabad, during the IPL final, there were 120,000 people at the stadium, but BCCI has a dedicated team which has done elaborate planning in coordination with local district administration and law enforcing authorities to ensure that safety and security of the spectators.”

“It was not a BCCI event” – IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Bengaluru stampede during RCB’s celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal clarified that the BCCI had nothing to do with the celebrations. While expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, he added that the authorities had no idea about the poor situation outside the venue.

Dhumal told PTI (via Indian Express):

“Whatever inquiry that needs to be done, the concerned authorities will do that. It was not a BCCI event. It is sad and tragic. The celebrations turned into a tragedy. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loves one.”

“I am not even aware whether there was a planned event or unplanned event. Whether fans were supposed to come or they came on their own. When I spoke to the RCB officials, there was so much of noise inside the stadium they probably did not know what was happening outside. When I told them about it, they assured me they would wind up the event,” he added.

Like Saikia, Dhumal cited how the administrators kept things under control during a suspended game between PBKS and Delhi Capitals (PBKS) in Dharamsala last month. He said:

"We curtailed a game in Dharamsala (during IPL), we made sure everyone was evacuated safely. Not even person was hurt there."

Following the incident, a planned victory lap was curtailed outside the venue.

