"Otherwise there will be pressure on the captain" - Aakash Chopra says Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score runs in CSK's IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra reckons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to contribute with the bat in their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to ease the pressure on him.

The two sides will face off at Chepauk in Chennai on Monday, April 8. Gaikwad, who has aggregated 88 runs at a below-par strike rate of 118.91 in four innings in the ongoing edition of the tournament, will want to fare better against KKR.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Gaikwad as the first CSK player in focus in Monday's game.

"What all will Chennai have to do to stop Kolkata's juggernaut? Firstly, Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to score runs. He is my first player in focus. It's been four matches, he has been seen batting well one or two times for sure but good runs haven't been scored," he reasoned (2:35).

"When you are at this stage of the season, where your team has won two and lost two, you suddenly start feeling that the captain has to contribute, otherwise there will be pressure on the captain, that you are batting badly because of captaincy. Secondly, your decisions start going weak as a captain," the former India opener added.

While acknowledging that there is no talk about a captaincy change, Chopra noted that there hasn't been a season where MS Dhoni hasn't led CSK. He added a captain shouldn't demand but command respect.

"When you come to Chennai, you need to roll your fingers over the ball" - Aakash Chopra on CSK seamer Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is CSK's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While expecting both Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana to play Monday's game, Aakash Chopra pointed out the former's importance for the Chennai Super Kings.

"I feel both Mustafizur and Pathirana will play and those two are my two other players in focus to stop the opposition's batting juggernaut. First is Mustafizur Rahman because when you come to Chennai, you need to roll your fingers over the ball. He wasn't available for the last match. Chennai missed him a lot," he said (3:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Pathirana will be equally crucial for CSK.

"My second bowler in focus is Matheesha Pathirana. A lot of sixes have been hit in this tournament. However, you remember Pathirana's catch and his two wickets in an over - Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs. If you have to stop (Andre) Russell and Rinku (Singh), then you are again looking at Matheesha Pathirana," Chopra explained.

Mustafizur has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.83 in three games. Pathirana has accounted for four dismissals in two outings and has conceded an average of only 7.50 runs per over.

