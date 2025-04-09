"Our curator has gotten a lot of publicity" - Ajinkya Rahane's stunning remark after loss in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane made a stunning remark against the Eden Gardens' curator, Sujan Mukherjee, after the four-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in IPL 2025. The 36-year-old said the curator is already getting plenty of publicity

The furore with the curator began after KKR's comprehensive loss at home to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as Rahane claimed that he wished for the track to assist spinners more. However, Mukherjee had refused to alter the pitch according to the hosts' requirement and will do only what the BCCI says.

Speaking at the post-game presser, Rahane said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"There has been enough talk about the wicket. You guys have spoken about it a lot. If I say something now, then the furore will erupt. Our curator has gotten a lot of publicity. I think he is happy with that publicity. You can write anything you want to about the home advantage. If I have to say anything about the home advantage, I'll probably speak to the governing council or the concerned authorities than to speak here."

KKR spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine went wicketless against the Super Giants. Narine especially leaked 38 runs in his three overs.

"When Virat or MS come here, it is normal for people to support them" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked how he feels when the crowd is more behind Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni during the games at the Eden Gardens, the right-handed batter said it's bound to happen. However, the veteran claimed he has no doubts about the spectators' support.

"You spoke about Virat and MS. They have done so much for the country. So it is normal for people to come out here and support them. It is totally normal. KKR support has been amazing. They are always behind us. The atmosphere and energy have been amazing. When Virat or MS come here, it is normal for people to support them."

The Knight Riders will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Chepauk.

