Pat Cummins finally breaks his silence on Langer's resignation; issues a long statement

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins finally broke the silence about coach Justin Langer's resignation. The 28-year-old pacer has issued a long statement answering public comments that were targeted at him post Langer's shock announcement.

Under Langer, Australia won their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup title in November last year before clinching the 2021-22 Ashes by a 4-0 margin last month. The 51-year-old former Australian opener announced his resignation as head coach of the Australian Men's Cricket team last week.

'Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards' - Pat Cummins

Speaking on Justin Langer's coaching style, Pat Cummins said:

"The players were OK with JL's intensity. It came from a good place – his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green – something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades. It's what makes him a legend of the sport. And Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant Justin Langer legacies."

The skipper further added that he is sticking up for his teammates just like past players did for them. Cummins said:

"Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome. Some others have spoken in the media – which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate. To all past players, I want to say this: just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine."

Several former Australian stars like Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Johnson, Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchist, criticized Cummins upon Langer's resignation.

Cummins admitted that he has been silent all these days just because 'he believes in respecting the sanctity of the change room. However, he has finally opened up about the incident.

Here is Pat Cummins' full statement:

Meanwhile, Australia will begin their next assignment, the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on February 11th. Post that, they will head to Pakistan for a full-fledged tour in March. Former all-rounder Andrew McDonald has been named Australia's interim head coach. He will be in charge of the team until a permanent replacement is announced.

