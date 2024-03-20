Pat Cummins looks sharp in new SunRisers Hyderabad's new jersey ahead of IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins sported their brand new jersey as the franchise posted a photo of him on their social media handles. It will be the Aussie cricketer's first stint as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With Cummins tasting unparalleled success as Australia's captain in 2023, he replaced Aiden Markram, who couldn't make a difference in his two years of tenure. While the 30-year-old started 2023 with two successive losses in the Test series in India, the rest of the year went precisely as he would have dreamt of.

The right-arm speedster skipped IPL 2023, which followed the World Test Championship (WTC) final, leading Australia to a resounding win over India. The seasoned Test bowler went on to help the tourists retain the urn in the Ashes series in England, followed by captaining Australia to the 2023 World Cup win.

"Can’t wait to get started" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins poses with the World Cup trophy. (Credits: Getty)

After fetching INR 20.25 crore in the IPL auction, the New South Wales cricketer expressed his excitement about playing in Hyderabad and is pumped to have Travis Head in the side. He said in a video uploaded by the franchise in December, stating:

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the orange army, I have played at Hyderabad a few times. I can’t wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there. I think we will have a lot of fun this season and hope for plenty of success."

The 2016 IPL champions will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 at the Eden Gardens. With a change in captain, the SunRisers will hope for a turnaround in fortunes, having finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2023 edition.