"Pat Cummins’ propaganda just crashed, The hype is officially over!"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS score 245/6 in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are squaring off in match 27 of IPL 2025 on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat surface.

Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) gave Punjab Kings a blazing start in the power play by adding 66 runs in just four overs. Harshal Patel gave the hosts their first breakthrough by dismissing last-match centurion Priyansh at the end of the fourth over.

Shreyas Iyer utilized the platform set by the openers and built the innings with a sensational captain's knock of 82 (36). Marcus Stoinis (34*) provided a strong finish with four sixes on the last four balls of the innings to take PBKS to a massive total of 245 for six. Mohammed Shami endured an off day with figures of 4-0-75-0, the worst by an Indian in the IPL.

Fans enjoyed the enthralling action that unfolded during the high-scoring first innings of Saturday night's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and SRH. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Pat Cummins’ propaganda just crashed: poor captaincy, poor bowling and leaking runs. The hype is officially over!" a fan wrote.

"It's a good score, but it depends on how we start in the powerplay"- Marcus Stoinis after 1st innings of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Punjab batter Marcus Stoinis reflected on his team's batting performance and said:

"It's just nice to make contribution, teams done really well, that's the main thing and a little cameo from me. Bit of a bounce there, but Shami missed on the yorker and I made good use of it. We're probably thinking the same thing, it's a good score, but it depends on how we start in the powerplay. It's all about how we finish the overs."

At the time of writing, SRH reached 60/0 in four overs in the chase of 246.

