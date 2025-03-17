Pat Cummins recreates iconic 'silence' celebration as he joins SRH franchise ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Australian fast bowler and SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has joined their camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video shared by the franchise, Cummins recreated his iconic 'silence' celebration by putting his finger to his lips.

In the video, a boy shushed a bunch of people who were chatting among themselves before saying "He is coming" in Telugu. Cummins then appeared and did the iconic celebration.

The celebration gained popularity after the 2023 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad as the right-arm speedster said in the pre-game press conference that there is nothing more satisfying than silencing a massive crowd.

Despite Australia starting as underdogs in front of nearly 1,30,000 fans, the tourists brought their A game and stunned the spectators into silence. Australia eventually outclassed the Men in Blue to lift the title for a record sixth occasion.

The Aussie captain, who had chosen to bowl first, played a central role as he took two vital wickets and conceded only 34 runs in his ten-over spell, including no boundaries. His performance in that final earned him a contract of ₹20.50 crore from the SunRisers ahead of IPL 2024 and the captaincy.

Cummins and Co. reached the final last season but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pat Cummins was the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2024

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: X)

Cummins, who is the only overseas captain in IPL 2025, delivered an encouraging performance with the ball last year. With 18 scalps in 16 matches at 31.44, he was the second-highest wicket taker for the SunRisers behind T Natarajan, who picked up 19 wickets.

Nevertheless, the concern for the Orange Army might be that the 31-year-old has lacked game time recently. Cummins has not played a competitive game since the fifth Test against India in Sydney. Due to paternity leave and an ankle injury, he had pulled out of Sri Lanka tour and the subsequent Champions Trophy 2025.

SRH will open their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad.

