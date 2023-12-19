Pat Cummins surpasses Sam Curran to become costliest player in history as SRH shell out ₹20.50 crore in IPL 2024 auction

Australia's newest World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins has hit the jackpot in the IPL 2024 auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The 30-year-old Australian speedster has shattered the auction record as SunRisers Hyderabad shelled out a jaw-dropping ₹20.50 crore, eclipsing Sam Curran, who attracted ₹18.5 crore in the previous auction.

Stating his base price at ₹2 crore, the New South Welshman saw an intense bidding from the Chennai Super Kings and his former franchise Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad swooped in as the aforementioned franchises pulled out. Eventually, SRH pulled off the bid, securing their third player in the auction, after Wanindu Hasaranga and Travis Head.

Cummins grabbed plenty of eyeballs with his shrewd leadership in the 2023 World Cup, especially in the final, by tying up the famed Indian batting line-up. His inspired leadership led Australia to a sixth World Cup win as the Men in Yellow beat the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

He also bowled exceptionally well, taking figures of 10-0-34-2 without conceding a boundary.

Pat Cummins had pulled out of IPL 2023 due to international commitments

Pat Cummins (Image Credits: Twitter)

The right-arm speedster withdrew from the 2023 edition, citing the Ashes series and the World Cup. He had played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 and fared decently, picking up five wickets in seven games.

The Aussie star also impressed with his batting exploits, hammering a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede to win the game out of seemingly nowhere.

With Cummins playing a few more clutch knocks in the 2023 World Cup, the Orange Army will hope that he also produces the same for them in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The 2016 IPL winners ended the 2023 season in last spot with four wins in 14 games.

