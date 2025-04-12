PBKS’ elation turns into agony as Abhishek Sharma is caught off a no ball in IPL 2025 match against SRH [Watch]

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) joy turned to disappointment in a flash during their IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), when opener Abhishek Sharma was caught out—only for the dismissal to be overturned due to a no-ball. The match is being played on Saturday, April 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The drama unfolded on the fourth ball of the fourth over in SRH’s innings when the opener was on 28. Yash Thakur bowled a length delivery, on which Abhishek stepped out and slapped the ball towards deep point, where Shashank Singh made a simple catch.

As the Kings' players began celebrating, their joy quickly turned to disappointment when it was revealed that the bowler had overstepped. To make matters worse for the Kings, Abhishek took full advantage of the free-hit, sending the ball into the stands for a maximum.

Fans can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Chasing 246, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head got off to a flying start, bringing up the team's fifty in just 3.3 overs. The pair formed a staggering 171-run partnership off 74 balls before Head was dismissed for 66 off 37 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Abhishek smashed his maiden century off 40 balls. At the time of writing, SRH were 175/1 after 13 overs, with Abhishek (100) and Heinrich Klaasen (2) at the crease.

Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS to mammoth total against SRH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya gave PBKS a flying start, adding 66 runs for the first wicket in just 24 balls before the latter was dismissed for a quick-fire 36 off 13 deliveries. Soon after, Prabhsimran followed, falling for 42 off 23 balls.

Skipper Iyer then combined with Nehal Wadhera (27) to build a strong 73-run partnership off 40 balls for the third wicket. Iyer was in sensational form, bringing up his half-century in just 22 balls. He scored a blistering 82 off 36 deliveries, smashing six fours and as many sixes.

Marcus Stoinis unleashed a late assault, hammering Mohammed Shami for four consecutive sixes in the final over. The Australian remained unbeaten on 34 off just 11 balls, powering PBKS to a massive total of 245/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More