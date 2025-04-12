"Didn’t come to play, he came to slay" - Fans hail Shreyas Iyer for sparkling 36-ball 82 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his impressive form with another sparkling innings in the IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 12. Winners of three out of their first four games, PBKS won the toss and elected to bat first on a placid Hyderabad track.

The openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya got PBKS off to a sensational start, adding 66 off 24 for the opening wicket. Iyer walked in at No.3 and looked in pristine touch from the get-go.

The 30-year-old scored a blistering 82 off just 36 deliveries with six boundaries and as many sixes. It was Iyer's third 50+ score in five innings in IPL 2025, moving him to fourth on the Orange Cap list.

The PBKS skipper has been in remarkable white-ball form since the England ODIs earlier this year. Iyer was India's leading run-scorer in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph, preceding the IPL.

The star right-hander has scored 250 runs thus far in IPL 2025 at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33.

Fans on X praised Iyer for his brilliant batting display with the following reactions:

The praises continued for Iyer with one fan saying:

"Only Shreyas Iyer looks like a player who shows promise of delivering big performances at clutch situations. It is BCCI's loss if Shreyas doesn't comebacks in T20Is & Tests. He is looking far better T20 batter than likes of Abhishek, Jaiswal, etc."

"Shreyas Iyer make a huge statement in T20s, what a player," tweeted a fan.

"Unpopular opinion: Shreyas Iyer is more dependable than SKY in T20s," a fan said.

Shreyas Iyer's heroics propel PBKS to massive total against SRH

Shreyas Iyer's onslaught after an incredible opening burst propelled PBKS to a mammoth 245/6 in their 20 overs. It was their second-highest total overall in the IPL and their highest batting first.

Iyer and the openers aside, PBKS also received a scintillating finish from Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. He scored an unbeaten 34 off 11 deliveries, including four consecutive maximums to finish the PBKS innings.

SRH have begun their response in style, racing to 40/0 in just three overs. A PBKS win will take them to the top three of the points table and a fourth victory in five matches.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More