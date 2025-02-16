PBKS Schedule IPL 2025: Complete Punjab Kings match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Runner-up of IPL 2014, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Gujarat Titans in their opening encounter of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will play their first home game on Saturday, April 5 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ad

Punjab had a forgettable season last year. Led by Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran in halves, the team finished ninth in the points table but created history by chasing the highest score (262/2) in the tournament's history.

They went into the auction with only two retentions. With the highest purse out of all teams, they managed to get big names like Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad. They also bought back their star seamer, Arshdeep Singh.

Ad

Trending

Much like Delhi Capitals in Vizag and Rajasthan Royals in Assam, PBKS will be playing a chunk of their home games at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. They take on Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings on May 8, 11 and 16, respectively. They will be playing two afternoon matches, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, April 20, and against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 11.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Schedule for IPL 2025 with IST timings

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Ad

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3:30 PM

Ad

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad for IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer (c), Pyla Avinash, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️