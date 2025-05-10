PBKS star spotted at airport wearing a mask after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was spotted at an airport wearing a mask, with the IPL 2025 now suspended. In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen entering the airport with his luggage.

Ad

Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for a hefty price of ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, was in action against the Delhi Capitals on May 8, Thursday, at the Dharamsala Stadium.

A sudden floodlight failure stopped the match after only 10.1 overs in the first innings and the stakeholders had to eventually abandon the match, thereby requesting spectators to evacuate the stadium.

On Friday, May 9, the BCCI suspended the 18th edition of the tournament for seven days. Below is the video of the PBKS captain at the airport:

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Mumbai-born cricketer has been one of the best captains in IPL 2025, winning seven matches out of ten for PBKS. He has also been in form with the bat, accumulating 405 runs in 12 matches, averaging 50.62 by maintaining a strike rate of 180.80.

PBKS favorites to qualify for playoffs if IPL resumes

Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer. (Credits: Getty)

While there are uncertainties around when or if IPL 2025 resumes, Punjab Kings' current form makes them favourites to qualify for the top four if it does.

Ad

Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has been one of the chief reasons behind their success this year. Even during the abandoned contest against the Capitals, the two dashers had propelled their side to 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Arya smashing 70 off 35 deliveries.

The franchise has notably not qualified for the top four since the 2014 edition. It was also the first and only time they made it to the final but eventually lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS are one of the few franchises, along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals, that are yet to win the title, having been part of the competition since 2008.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More