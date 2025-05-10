PBKS star spotted at airport wearing a mask after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was spotted at an airport wearing a mask, with the IPL 2025 now suspended. In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen entering the airport with his luggage.
Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for a hefty price of ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, was in action against the Delhi Capitals on May 8, Thursday, at the Dharamsala Stadium.
A sudden floodlight failure stopped the match after only 10.1 overs in the first innings and the stakeholders had to eventually abandon the match, thereby requesting spectators to evacuate the stadium.
On Friday, May 9, the BCCI suspended the 18th edition of the tournament for seven days. Below is the video of the PBKS captain at the airport:
The Mumbai-born cricketer has been one of the best captains in IPL 2025, winning seven matches out of ten for PBKS. He has also been in form with the bat, accumulating 405 runs in 12 matches, averaging 50.62 by maintaining a strike rate of 180.80.
PBKS favorites to qualify for playoffs if IPL resumes
While there are uncertainties around when or if IPL 2025 resumes, Punjab Kings' current form makes them favourites to qualify for the top four if it does.
Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has been one of the chief reasons behind their success this year. Even during the abandoned contest against the Capitals, the two dashers had propelled their side to 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Arya smashing 70 off 35 deliveries.
The franchise has notably not qualified for the top four since the 2014 edition. It was also the first and only time they made it to the final but eventually lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
PBKS are one of the few franchises, along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals, that are yet to win the title, having been part of the competition since 2008.
