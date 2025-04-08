PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 22 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh in the evening match of the double-header. PBKS are in fourth place in the points table, with two wins from three matches. CSK are down in ninth position, with one win and three losses.

After tasting victories in their first two matches, Punjab suffered a 50-run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, RR scored 205-4. In the chase, PBKS were held to 155-9. Their strong batting line-up failed for a change, with only Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41) offering resistance.

CSK are having a shocker of a tournament. After beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match, they have lost three games in a row. In their last match, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in a home game. Chasing a target of 184, CSK showed no intent and scored only 158 runs while losing five wickets.

Today's PBKS vs CSK toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“It's simply because we had a discussion on how our batting lineup is and we need to make the best use of it.”

Both Punjab and Chennai are going in with the same team as their last game.

PBKS vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson

PBKS Impact Subs: Suryansh Shedge, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda

Today's PBKS vs CSK pitch report

“This is a new pitch, but looks identical to the wicket on Saturday. There are a few dry areas, but batting and bowling stayed pretty consistent. Runs on the board helped on Saturday. The most important thing is the length you bowl on this wicket. Sometimes you saw that when you overpitch, the ball came on nicely.”- Daren Ganga and Michael Clarke

Today's PBKS vs CSK match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Anshul Kamboj, Andre Siddarth C, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi

PBKS vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Abhijit Bhattacharya

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Referee: Narayanan Kutty

