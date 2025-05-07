PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match shifted out of Dharamsala after Operation Sindoor: Reports

Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has reportedly been shifted from Dharamsala to Mumbai, following the Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, May 7. According to News18, the fixture is likely to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, and not MI's home ground, the Wankhede.

The early hours of Wednesday saw the Indian Army launch strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The move came after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22.

The Mumbai Indians, who played their most recent IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, were scheduled to travel to Dharamsala ahead of the match on Sunday, May 11.

However, the five-time champions' travel plans were thrown into uncertainty as flights to airports in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot were closed until 5.30am IST on May 10, according to the Times of India.

Should the D.Y. Patil Stadium host the fixture, it will be the first time an IPL fixture has taken place at the venue since 2022.

Playoff spot well in sight for PBKS in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: IPL X)

PBKS are well and truly in contention to clinch a playoff spot this year, having not reached this stage since 2014. With seven wins in 11 matches, PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are third in the points table.

By contrast, the Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak came to a halt after losing to the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in a last-ball thriller by three wickets.

Although they are currently fourth, the five-time champions have some work to do to seal their playoff spot, with other teams in contention as well. It will also be the first time that PBKS face Mumbai in this year's IPL.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More