PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match shifted out of Dharamsala after Operation Sindoor: Reports

Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has reportedly been shifted from Dharamsala to Mumbai, following the Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday, May 7. According to News18, the fixture is likely to be played at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, and not MI's home ground, the Wankhede.
The early hours of Wednesday saw the Indian Army launch strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The move came after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22.
The Mumbai Indians, who played their most recent IPL fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, were scheduled to travel to Dharamsala ahead of the match on Sunday, May 11.
However, the five-time champions' travel plans were thrown into uncertainty as flights to airports in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot were closed until 5.30am IST on May 10, according to the Times of India.
Should the D.Y. Patil Stadium host the fixture, it will be the first time an IPL fixture has taken place at the venue since 2022.
Playoff spot well in sight for PBKS in IPL 2025
PBKS are well and truly in contention to clinch a playoff spot this year, having not reached this stage since 2014. With seven wins in 11 matches, PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are third in the points table.
By contrast, the Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak came to a halt after losing to the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in a last-ball thriller by three wickets.
Although they are currently fourth, the five-time champions have some work to do to seal their playoff spot, with other teams in contention as well. It will also be the first time that PBKS face Mumbai in this year's IPL.
