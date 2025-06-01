PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this clash will progress to the final, where they will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3 at the same venue.

PBKS suffered an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of RCB in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. Batting first, Punjab struck to their ultra-aggressive batting approach. However, their thought process backfired as Bengaluru's pacers and spinners found enough help from the surface. PBKS were bundled out for 101 in 14.1 overs after which RCB cruised their way into the final.

Mumbai came up with an excellent effort against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. Batting first after winning the toss, they posted 228-5 as Rohit Sharma rode his luck to smash 81 off 50. In the chase, GT were restricted to 208-6 in spite of Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 as Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) starred with a brilliant spell.

Today's PBKS vs MI toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:

"Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we want to bowl first."

For Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the team. For Mumbai, Reece Topley comes in for Richard Gleeson, who has a niggle.

PBKS vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Pravin Dubey

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

MI Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs

Today's PBKS vs MI pitch report

“Pitch No. 7 being used for this game tonight. It looks very good - a batter's paradise. It's flat, it's even and rock hard. Both teams will look forward to batting as it's a high-scoring venue. Team batting first must score over 200. Bowlers must use change-ups and the execution has to be spot-on.” - Murali Kartik and Michael Clarke

Today's PBKS vs MI match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Raghu Sharma, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, S Raju

PBKS vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

