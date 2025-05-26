PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The result of the match will be extremely important for both sides. The winner of the game will confirm their berth in the top two, while the loser would have to play the Eliminator.
Looking at the current standing in the points table, PBKS are second, with 17 points from 13 games. They went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in their previous match. However, a triumph on Monday will take them to 19 points. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can match this tally if they win their last league match.
MI beat DC by 59 runs to confirm their berth in the IPL 2025 playoffs. A win on Monday will see them finish the league stage with 18 points. Gujarat Titans (GT) also have the same number of points, but Mumbai will finish above them due to their superior net run rate. In this scenario, only RCB can surpass them.
Today's PBKS vs MI toss result
PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:
“I let action talk more than words. I would just give them some sort of motivation and it is their job to go and execute.”
Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak come in for Punjab. For Mumbai, Ashwani Kumar is back.
PBKS vs MI - Today's match playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju
Today's PBKS vs MI pitch report
“It's kind of in the center of the square. This has been one of the most consistent squares this season. If you are a fast bowler or a spinner, there's not a lot of help. The surface has a beautiful matting of grass on it. It is slightly dry underneath, but the grass coverage will keep some pace in it. The pitch is unlikely to change, so the batters can play their shots.” - Deep Dasgupta and Aaron Finch
Today's PBKS vs MI match players list
Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh
Mumbai Indians squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma
PBKS vs MI - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Parashar Joshi
TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
Match Referee: Daniel Manohar
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS