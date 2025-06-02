PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2 (1/6): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS have thus made it to the final for the first time since 2014 and would meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 3 at the same venue. Sent into bat, MI put up 203-6 in their 20 overs, a total PBKS chased in 19 overs.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer led from the front for Punjab, clobbering five fours and eight sixes in his unbeaten 87 off 41 balls. He struck the ball brilliantly and also used the pace of the MI bowlers to his advantage, guiding the ball behind the wicket for boundaries multiple times. Josh Inglis (38 off 21) and Nehal Wadhera (48 off 29) also chipped in with crucial knocks as PBKS stunned the five-time champions.

Chasing 204, Punjab lost Prabhsimran Singh for six as he top-edged a pull off Trent Boult. Inglis took on Bumrah in the fifth over and clubbed him for two fours and two sixes in a 20-run over. Ashwani Kumar struck with his first ball as Priyansh Arya (20) top-edged a scrambled-seam delivery. Inglis was the next to go as he nicked a short ball off Hardik Pandya to the keeper.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas and Wadhera added 84 runs in a defining fourth-wicket stand. Wadhera was dropped by Boult at deep fine leg off Pandya's bowling at the halfway mark of the innings. Shreyas then slammed Reece Topley for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over as PBKS began to turn the screws on MI. Wadhera fell to Ashwani in the 16th over, but Shreyas whacked the pacer for four sixes in the 19th over to seal victory.

Ad

MI cross 200 after being sent into bat

Asked to bat first, Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma for 8 as he flicked Marcus Stoinis to deep backward square. Jonny Bairstow (38 off 24) played another breezy cameo before scooping a knuckle ball off Vijaykumar Vyshak to the keeper.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tilak Varma (44 off 29) and Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) added 72 for the third wicket, but both fell in quick succession to set MI back. Suryakumar mistimed a sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal, while Varma miscued a slower one from Kyle Jamieson. It needed another fine effort from Naman Dhir (37 off 18) to take Mumbai past the 200-run mark.

PBKS vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Shreyas was brilliant for PBKS in the chase, playing a thoroughly dominant knock. Wadhera chipped in with a crucial 48. With the ball, Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets.

Ad

For MI, Varma, Suryakumar, Bairstow and Dhir made handy contributions. Ashwani picked up two wickets with his left-arm pace.

Shreyas was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his stunning knock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More