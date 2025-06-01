PBKS vs MI, Qualifier 2: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. PBKS went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. On the other hand, MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator at the same venue on Friday.

Sent into bat by RCB in Qualifier 1, PBKS came up with an extremely poor effort to be bowled out for 101 in 14.1 overs. Their batters kept trying to take on the RCB bowlers, but kept perishing one after the other as there was enough help for both seamers and spinners. Punjab have built their IPL 2025 campaign around aggressive batting, so it remains to be seen how they tackle the challenge.

MI were exceptional in their win over GT in the Eliminator. Batting first after winning the toss, they posted 228-5 as Rohit Sharma top-scored with 81 off 50, aided by a couple of dropped chances. In the chase, Gujarat were held to 208-6 despite Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 as Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) came up with another match-defining spell in a big game.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Mumbai have met 33 times in the IPL, with MI having a slender 17-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. PBKS hammered MI by seven wickets when the teams clashed in the league stage in Jaipur.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 33

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 16

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 17

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Punjab and Mumbai have never met in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams have played one match each at the venue this season. PBKS beat GT by 11 runs, while Mumbai went down to Gujarat by 36 runs.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - NA

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - NA

Matches with No Result - NA

Last five Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians matches

Punjab have won three of the last five matches played against Mumbai in the IPL. MI beat PBKS by nine runs in Mullanpur last season.

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians games.

PBKS (184/7) beat MI (187/3) by 7 wickets, May 26, 2025

MI (192/7) beat PBKS (183) by 9 runs, April 18, 2024

MI (216/4) beat PBKS (214/3) by 6 wickets, May 3, 2023

PBKS (214/8) beat MI (201/6) by 13 runs, April 22, 2023

PBKS (198/5) beat MI (186/9) by 12 runs, April 13, 2022

