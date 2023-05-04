PBKS vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Punjab put up 214/3 on the board as Liam Livingstone hammered 82* off 42 balls. Mumbai chased down the target in 18.5 overs as Ishan Kishan (75 off 41) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 off 31) scored terrific half-centuries.

MI got off to a poor start in the chase as skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, caught at deep third man off Rishi Dhawan’s bowling. Cameron Green struggled for momentum before being dismissed for 23 off 18. He pulled a slower ball from Nathan Ellis to deep midwicket.

A superb third-wicket stand of 116 between Kishan and Suryakumar put MI firmly in control of the chase. Both batters looked in great big-hitting form. The former raced to his fifty off only 29 balls. SKY needed just 23 deliveries to reach his half-century. He clubbed Sam Curran for two sixes and two fours in the 13th over to reach the landmark.

Kishan took on Arshdeep Singh in the 15th over and slammed him for 6,4,4 off the last three deliveries. The fantastic stand ended when Suryakumar cut Ellis to short third man. In the next over, Kishan perished to a short ball from Arshdeep.

Tilak Varma (26* off 10) and Tim David (19* off 10) put the finishing touches, adding 38* for the fifth wicket. Varma finished off the match in style, launching Arshdeep (0/66) for a maximum over long-off.

Livingstone hammers 82* as PBKS post 214/3

Batting first, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh for 9 as he was caught behind off Arshad Khan. Shikhar Dhawan looked good for his 30 before being stumped. He charged down the track to Piyush Chawla, only to be beaten by the leggie’s variation. Punjab were three down for 95 when Matthew Short (27) was cleaned up by a googly from Chawla.

Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (49* of 27), however, added 119* for the fourth wicket to take Punjab’s total to a healthy 214/3. While Livingstone smashed seven fours and four sixes, Sharma hit five fours and two maximums.

Livingstone reached his fifty in the 18th over by whacking Akash Madhwal for a four to deep extra cover. He began the penultimate over bowled by Jofra Archer by launching three consecutive sixes as Punjab charged towards the 200-run mark.

PBKS vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Amid the carnage of runs, Chawla stood out for MI, registering impressive figures of 2/29. In the chase, Kishan and Suryakumar scored defining fifties.

Livingstone was brilliant for PBKS with the bat, top-scoring with a blazing 82*. Jitesh contributed another fine knock. With the ball, Ellis claimed 2/34.

Kishan was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic knock of 75 in 41 balls.

