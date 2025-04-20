PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in the day match of the double-header. The same two sides clashed on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with PBKS getting the better of RCB by five wickets in a rain-shortened match.

Ad

In a contest that was reduced to 14 overs per side, Punjab won the toss and fielded first. Four of their bowlers claimed two wickets each as Bengaluru were held to 95-9. In the chase, PBKS lost four wickets for 53 runs in eight overs. But an impressive cameo under pressure from Nehal Wadhera (33* off 19) took them over the line in 12.1 overs.

Punjab are in third place in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. They have won their last two matches and would be keen to complete a hat-trick of triumphs. Bengaluru are in fifth place, with eight points from seven matches. They have, however, won all their four matches in IPL 2025 away from home.

Ad

Trending

Today's PBKS vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rajat Patidar said:

"The wicket looks pretty decent. I don't think it will change much, so we will get better clarity about the surface."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bengaluru have made one change to their team - Romario Shepherd comes in for Liam Livingstone. Punjab are going in with the same side.

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Glenn Maxwell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Today's PBKS vs RCB pitch report

“There's a breeze blowing. The surface looks really good - it's wicket number three. The last match played here was between Punjab and Chennai, which produced 420 runs. There are a few cracks but there's also plenty of grass to bind it. Looks like it'll come onto the bat really well.” - Varun Aaron and Graeme Swann

Ad

Today's PBKS vs RCB match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

PBKS vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Kaushik Gandhi

Ad

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More