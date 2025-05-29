PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Both PBKS and RCB confirmed their berth in the top two by winning their last league games against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively.

Ad

Punjab bowled first against MI and held the opposition to 184-7. Arshdeep Singh impressed with 2-28, Marco Jansen also claimed a couple of wickets, but he is unavailable for the playoffs so Azmatullah Omarzai could come in. In the batting department, the top three of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer have made good contributions, while Josh Inglis starred against MI.

Bengaluru created history by remaining unbeaten in all away games in the league stage of IPL 2025. Against LSG, they conceded 227-3 bowling first as Rishabh Pant hammered an unbeaten century. RCB, however, chased down the total in 18.4 overs as Jitesh Sharma smacked 85* off 33 balls, while Virat Kohli (54 off 30) and Mayank Agarawal (41* off 23) also made defining contributions.

Ad

Trending

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab and Bengaluru have met 35 times in the IPL. There is hardly anything to pick in the head-to-head numbers as PBKS have won 18 matches and RCB 17. The two sides clashed twice in the league stage, with both teams winning one game each.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 35

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 18

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 17

Matches with No Result - 0

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Mullanpur

Punjab and Bengaluru have met once in the IPL in Mullanpur. This was the most recent encounter between the two sides, which RCB won by seven wickets.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

RCB have won four of the last five matches played against PBKS in the IPL. Punjab's only victory came when they registered a five wicket win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing edition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games.

RCB (159/3) beat PBKS (157/6) by 7 wickets, April 20, 2025

PBKS (98/5) beat RCB (95/9) by 5 wickets, April 18, 2025

RCB (241/7) beat PBKS (181) by 60 runs, May 9, 2024

RCB (178/6) beat PBKS (176/6) by 4 wickets, March 25, 2024

RCB (174/4) beat PBKS (150) by 24 runs, April 20, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More