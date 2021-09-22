PBKS vs RR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The 32nd match of IPL 2021 will always be remembered by fans as the Rajasthan Royals scripted an epic comeback to defeat the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR defended four runs in the final over to win the two points.

PBKS captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited RR to bat first in their first game of IPL 2021's UAE leg. Openers Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an excellent start for the Royals, adding 54 runs for the first wicket in 5.3 overs. Lewis, playing his first IPL 2021 match, scored 36 runs off just 21 balls.

Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone could not play big knocks. But youngster Mahipal Lomror played an incredible knock of 43 runs to take RR's score past 150. Lomror smashed two fours and four sixes in his 17-ball innings. PBKS bowlers fought back in the second half of the innings and bowled RR out for 185 runs.

Arshdeep Singh registered his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL 2021, while Mohammed Shami supported him with figures of 3/21 in four overs.

Chasing 186 to win their fourth match of IPL 2021, PBKS got off to a perfect start. Captain KL Rahul had an opening partnership of 120 runs with Mayank Agarwal. Rahul lost his wicket just one run short of his half-century. Agarwal aggregated 67 runs off 43 deliveries.

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran stitched up a 57-run partnership for the third wicket and it seemed like PBKS would secure an easy win. PBKS needed four runs to win off the final over. However, RR pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a dream over and conceded only one run to give his team a memorable two-run victory.

The likes of Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen and Nicholas Pooran failed to score four runs off Tyagi's over.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals

The PBKS vs RR match of IPL 2021 entertained fans across the world. Quite a few members of the cricket universe were active on social media during the match, and here are the top ten hilarious memes.

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

(2) Punjab in last over

#PBKSvRR (1) punjab in all over the match(2) Punjab in last over

(2) Punjab in last over

#PBKSvRR https://t.co/O9t6IPjMRy

Savage @CutestFunniest #PBKSvRR

Miller and Gayle sitting in the dugout Miller and Gayle sitting in the dugout #PBKSvRR

Miller and Gayle sitting in the dugout https://t.co/iurvbVrnYg

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani #PBKSvRR

They called us mini RCB

So we choked like them They called us mini RCBSo we choked like them #PBKSvRR

They called us mini RCB

So we choked like them https://t.co/yiHtWKi5wo

Super Saiyan @iam_kakarot69 #PBKSvRR



Punjab kings to their fans when they almost win the match Punjab kings to their fans when they almost win the match #PBKSvRR



Punjab kings to their fans when they almost win the match https://t.co/kUEtcm1ZpB

Aur main sochta tha RCB is the biggest CHOKER of the game 😂😂😂 #PBKSvRR

Punjab king fans wondering where they lost the match #PBKSvRR

