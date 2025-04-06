PBKS vs RR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 06, 2025 00:51 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Jofra Archer (left) celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Sent into bat, RR posted 205-4 on the board and then held PBKS to 155-9. Rajasthan thus registered their second consecutive win after two losses, while Punjab suffered their first defeat after two victories.

RR got off to an excellent start with the bat as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 45) and skipper Sanju Samson (38 off 26) added 89 in 10.2 overs. Jaiswal, who disappointed in the previous matches, was in a punishing mood as he slammed three fours and five sixes. Samson also got into his groove and struck six fours.

The impressive opening stand ended when Samson was caught at mid-off off Lockie Ferguson's bowling. The PBKS pacer also ended Jaiswal's innings, knocking him over with a well-disguised slower ball. Nitish Rana (12) perished to Marco Jansen. However, Riyan Parag (43* off 25) pushed RR past 200 with some support from Shimron Hetmyer (20 off 12) and Dhruv Jurel (13* off 5).

Jofra Archer's brilliance stuns PBKS

Chasing 206, Punjab needed a strong start. Instead, Jofra Archer (3-25) knocked over Priyansh Arya (0) first ball with a peach and also cleaned up PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer (10) in the same over. Marcus Stoinis (1) chipped a return catch to Sandeep Sharma, while Prabhsimran Singh (17) was foxed by a googly from Kumar Kartikeya as the batting side slipped to 43-4.

Nehal Wadhera (62 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21) led a fightback, adding 88 for the fifth wicket. Both batters, however, perished with the team score at 131. Maxwell was caught at long off off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling, while Wadhera was caught in the deep off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling. RR's bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets as Punjab's innings completely lost steam.

PBKS vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Jaiswal excelled for Rajasthan with the willow, laying the foundation for a 200-plus total. Parag also chipped in with an impressive knock. With the ball, Archer was sensational. He dealt the opposition body blows with two wickets in the first over. Theekshana and Sandeep also chipped in with two scalps each.

For Punjab, Ferguson claimed the big wickets of Samson and Jaiswal. In the chase, Wadhera scored a fighting half-century, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Archer was named Player of the Match for his stunning bowling effort.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
