PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Match 23 of IPL 2024 was a last-over thriller which saw the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by a slender margin of two runs. The encounter took place on Tuesday, April 9, in Chandigarh, which hosted its second IPL game.

Electing to field first, Punjab Kings restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 182/9. Nitish Kumar Reddy played a crucial knock for Hyderabad, scoring a valiant 64 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Punjab bowlers, picking up 4 wickets.

Chasing a target of 183, Punjab Kings got off to a shaky start, losing 3 wickets within the powerplay. However, they fought back brilliantly with contributions from the middle and lower order batters. Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma once again provided with a glimmer of hope for PBKS, who unfortunately fell short by two runs.

Now that the match between PBKS and SRH is done and dusted, here's a quick look at the match scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs SRH match, IPL 2024

SRH were 100/5 after 13.1 overs. It looked like they might not even get to 150 at one point. However, Nitish Reddy's superb innings of 64 from 37 balls propelled the Orange Army to a great first-innings total of 183/9.

The youngster even the prized wicket of Jitesh Sharma with his pace bowling. Due to his all-round efforts, Reddy was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Nitish Reddy (64 off 37, 1/33)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nitish Reddy (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Shashank Singh (6 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ashutosh Sharma (strike rate of 220).

PBKS vs SRH match scorecard

Match scorecard of PBKS vs SRH clash

Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the hero for SRH with a brilliant knock of 64 runs, rescuing them from a shaky middle order collapse. Openers Abhishek Sharma (16 runs) and Travis Head (21 runs) couldn't capitalize, but contributions from Abdul Samad (25 runs) and others helped SRH reach an above par total.

Arshdeep Singh from Punjab was the wrecker-in-chief, taking four wickets while Sam Curran and Harshal Patel chipped in with two wickets each.

For PBKS, Shashank Singh once again top-scored, this time adding 46* off 25 balls. He found an able ally in Ashutosh Sharma, who hammered 33* off just 15 balls. However, the likes of Jonny Bairstow (0), Shikhar Dhawan (14), Prabhsimran Singh (4) all failed to make a mark.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the highest wicket-taker for SRH as he bagged 2/32.

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Here's a look at the top statistics and records emerging from the PBKS vs SRH game of IPL 2024:

Nitish Reddy has now become the youngest individual to make a fifty and take a wicket in an IPL game. The 20 years and 319 days old all-rounder made 64 runs and took a wicket vs PBKS. Shikhar Dhawan now becomes the player with the joint-most dismissals via stumping in IPL history. He has now equalled the tally (8) of Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina. Abhishek Sharma completed his 1,000 runs for SRH, becomes only the third Indian to achieve the landmark.