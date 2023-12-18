 “People judge you when you can’t get those 2 sixes at the death" - Shahrukh Khan on the perils of being a finisher

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan needs a new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after being released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction.

Much was expected from Shahrukh after he was roped in for ₹9 crore at the 2022 mega-auction. He showed promise in his maiden season for PBKS in 2021, but his next two seasons proved to be well below par. Since 2022, he has only scored 273 runs in 21 innings.

Shahrukh has set a nominal base price for the upcoming IPL auction and underlined the difficulties of batting in the lower-middle order, particularly against accomplished death bowlers.

“People judge you when you can’t get those two sixes at the death. But it can’t happen every day. For bowlers too…for a Natarajan or Bumrah, they can’t be successful all the time. I try to stay till the last ball in the death overs," Shahrukh said in an interaction with the Hindustan Times

“Once you hit 15-20 runs in one over, it feels amazing. When you don’t get them in one game, people think he has failed. But they don’t understand the value of getting 10 runs in 4-5 balls. If you look at T20 matches, that’s what it boils down to,” he added

Shahrukh was recently seen in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu. He scored 62 runs in five innings during the state's run up until the semi-finals of the latter tournament.

"I am strongly built so I don’t have to do anything extraordinary" - Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan had cultivated a reputation of being one of the finest finishers on the domestic circuit, with his heroics in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Trophy still imprinted in the minds of several.

However, he has not been able to translate the same form in IPL cricket as hoped, and maybe a fresh start through the IPL 2024 mini-auction might prove to be the solution.

Shahrukh does back his skills and is confident about his power-hitting skills, which keeps him assured about not trying anything out of the ordinary.

“Power comes naturally to me. I am strongly built so I don’t have to do anything extraordinary. I have the technique to negotiate the good length balls. With my power, I know even mishits can go long. So, I don’t look to complicate it,” Shahrukh said.

“A lot of bowlers try to bowl the wide yorkers to me. I get doubles but not many boundaries and sixes. When I miss, those are dot balls. But with this tactic, third-man and fine leg are in. If I can develop a ramp shot over fine leg or the keeper, I can outsmart them. I have been working on it in practice matches," he concluded.

