"Perfect Polly replacement"- Fans react to Cameron Green becoming most expensive player in MI's history for INR 17.5 crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the second-most expensive player in the history of the IPL after he was bought for a whopping ₹17.5 crore by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2023 auction.
MI seemed to be keen to find a replacement for legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard as they bid aggressively for Sam Curran. But once they lost the bid to Punjab, they were determined to sign Green and grabbed his services.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Cameron Green joining MI. While many were thrilled to have the talented Australian all-rounder, others felt he was a bit too costly. Here are some of the reactions:
Cameron Green's ideal role with MI
Green toured with Australia earlier this year for a three-match T20I series against India. In the absence of David Warner, the all-rounder was asked to open the innings and he did a sensational job with the bat.
The way he handled the pacers in Indian conditions probably convinced many that he was going to be a big name in the IPL 2023 auction. However, the MI top order is stacked with options like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Verma.
Thus, it will be interesting to see whether they groom Green for the finisher's role. They might also see him as a future opener with captain Rohit already 35 years old. Hence, we might see the MI captain drop down the order, something that he has done in the past, to accommodate Green at the top in IPL 2023.
Current MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson
