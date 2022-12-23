"Perfect Polly replacement"- Fans react to Cameron Green becoming most expensive player in MI's history for INR 17.5 crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the second-most expensive player in the history of the IPL after he was bought for a whopping ₹17.5 crore by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) during the IPL 2023 auction.

MI seemed to be keen to find a replacement for legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard as they bid aggressively for Sam Curran. But once they lost the bid to Punjab, they were determined to sign Green and grabbed his services.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Cameron Green joining MI. While many were thrilled to have the talented Australian all-rounder, others felt he was a bit too costly. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 Must say I'm surprised that Cam Green has gone for more than Ben Stokes. Purely because Ben Stokes is already the player one expects Cam Green to be later in his career. Plus Stokes offers leadership option as well. #IPLAuction Must say I'm surprised that Cam Green has gone for more than Ben Stokes. Purely because Ben Stokes is already the player one expects Cam Green to be later in his career. Plus Stokes offers leadership option as well. #IPLAuction

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Aakash Ambani said "We have been tracking Green for the last 2-3 years" Aakash Ambani said "We have been tracking Green for the last 2-3 years"

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mumbai dugout when they got Cameron Green. Mumbai dugout when they got Cameron Green. https://t.co/iR15iKAEAc

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Told ya Cameron green at Mumbai…. Told ya Cameron green at Mumbai….

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Green can open, can come in the middle anytime when you need quick runs, can finish the innings, can bowl. Great fileder. Complete package of T20. I'm not disappointed at all. Green can open, can come in the middle anytime when you need quick runs, can finish the innings, can bowl. Great fileder. Complete package of T20. I'm not disappointed at all.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Can we bullish about Green to be paid more than Stokes now? #IPLAuction Can we bullish about Green to be paid more than Stokes now? #IPLAuction

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan opening. Rohit Sharma to do the finishing role. What say? Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan opening. Rohit Sharma to do the finishing role. What say?

Daniel Cherny @DanielCherny Cameron Green is the most expensive Australian in IPL history. Cameron Green is the most expensive Australian in IPL history.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Question for Mumbai Indians fans who are unhappy with spent money. So who would you buy with 20 crs if not any of Green/stokes/Curran. You'll save money for what? Question for Mumbai Indians fans who are unhappy with spent money. So who would you buy with 20 crs if not any of Green/stokes/Curran. You'll save money for what?

David @CricketFreakD1 Green at the age of 23 is better T20 player than Ben Stokes at the age of 31. Period. Green at the age of 23 is better T20 player than Ben Stokes at the age of 31. Period.

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09



while RCB watching others team’s hand up and hands down. Cameron green is young and can play for Mumbai Indians next 5 years. Mumbai Indians is building his teamwhile RCB watching others team’s hand up and hands down. Cameron green is young and can play for Mumbai Indians next 5 years. Mumbai Indians is building his team while RCB watching others team’s hand up and hands down.😂😂😂

𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓱𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮45 @subhu__RO45



Aakash master storke🛐🛐🛐 Perfect polly replacement GreenAakash master storke🛐🛐🛐 Perfect polly replacement Green💚💚💚💚Aakash master storke🛐🛐🛐 https://t.co/dd7lBLmprj

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The moment Mumbai Indians sealed Cameron Green for a breaking 17.50cr. The moment Mumbai Indians sealed Cameron Green for a breaking 17.50cr. https://t.co/n07OAP0uM6

Cameron Green's ideal role with MI

Green toured with Australia earlier this year for a three-match T20I series against India. In the absence of David Warner, the all-rounder was asked to open the innings and he did a sensational job with the bat.

The way he handled the pacers in Indian conditions probably convinced many that he was going to be a big name in the IPL 2023 auction. However, the MI top order is stacked with options like Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Verma.

Thus, it will be interesting to see whether they groom Green for the finisher's role. They might also see him as a future opener with captain Rohit already 35 years old. Hence, we might see the MI captain drop down the order, something that he has done in the past, to accommodate Green at the top in IPL 2023.

Current MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson

