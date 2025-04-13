Phil Salt saves a six with a stunning leaping effort on the boundary ropes in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt pulled off an acrobatic effort on the boundary ropes to save five runs for his side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Englishman leaped full-length to save a six off Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

RR were looking to get a move in the second half of the innings after being put into bat first, given they had plenty of wickets in hand. Jaiswal was the prime candidate to show initiative after reaching the fifty-run mark in the early stages of the 13th over off Krunal Pandya. The left-handed batter tried to slog over the mid-wicket boundary to conclude the over after successfully hitting a four off the penultimate delivery.

He did not get the best of connections, bringing Phil Salt into play on the fence. The fielder timed his leap to perfection and clutched the ball mid-air. However, sensing that his momentum while landing might cause his body to be in contact with the boundary, he let go of the ball at the last second.

Replays showed that Salt timed the entire maneuver to perfection. While Jaiswal did not lose his wicket since the ball was not caught till the end, RCB saved five runs in the process. Have a look at the brilliant fielding effort right here:

RR could only run a single as Salt's effort denied them a boundary. The hosts were placed at 104-1 after 13 overs as Krunal Pandya wrapped up his spell.

Salt's heroics in the deep had led to Deepak Chahar's dismissal in RCB's win over MI in IPL 2025

Phil Salt had pulled off a similar acrobatic leap in the deep during RCB's away win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) recently. With the run chase delicately poised at the Wankhede Stadium, Deepak Chahar executed a wild slog towards the mid-wicket area.

Salt, running to his left, leapt to complete the catch, but had not slowed down yet. Assessing that he will be crossing the boundary rope due to his run, Salt lobbed over the ball to Tim David, who was ready as the back-up just inside the rope.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More