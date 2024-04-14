"Phil Salt showed LSG how to bat in Eden Gardens" - Twitter reacts to the opening batter's explosive knock in KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 clash 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opening batter Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 89 runs off 47 deliveries in the comfortable win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14.

KKR, back at their den after three consecutive away matches, were handed a target of 162 after a solid bowling performance. Phil Salt had to negotiate Shamar Joseph's raw pace first up, and after a couple of tough deliveries, the Englishman got going courtesy of the barrage of extras bowled by the debutant.

Salt was up and away after three successive boundaries against Krunal Pandya. The opening batter got another reprieve right after the powerplay as Arshad Khan dropped a catch near the boundary, causing it to go over the rope for a six.

He reached the half-century mark in just 26 deliveries, and increased the tempo towards the end to help KKR scale down the target in just 15.4 overs, boosting their net run-rate even further.

Fans were quick to praise Salt and KKR as well for roping him as a replacement for Jason Roy. Here are some of the reactions:

"Not a single IPL team put a bid for PHIL SALT in the auction," one user tweeted.

"Jason Roy at his current stage wouldn't have been even 1% of Phil Salt," another user remarked.

"He's absolutely an upgrade over Roy," one tweet read.

"Salty looked brilliant today. He has always looked in great touch" - Sunil Narine on Phil Salt's display aga

KKR have struck gold with the opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. The duo have played a huge role in KKR's good fortunes this season. Although Narine departed early for a run-a-ball six, Salt made the most of his good start and capitalized on it for a mammoth win.

"He's played well in every game (on Phil Salt), has shown some fine form and hopefully he'll keep going and get some big runs," Narine said during the post-match presentation.

Phil Salt was adjudged player of the match for his exploits, and thanked his skipper and coach for his recent performances.

"I just saw the ball and kept going! Shreyas was great in the middle and it made my task easier. It feel like before the lights came on, the pitch was slightly slow. When the lights came on, it became easier for us. The conditions seem similar to those at home and I enjoy playing here at Eden Gardens. I love it here at KKR. Shreyas and GG have given me a lot of confidence," Salt said during the post-match presentati.

KKR are next scheduled to face the league leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, April 16 at Eden Gardens.