Phil Salt tears into bowlers during KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Mar 22, 2025 22:27 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Phil Salt bumps first with Virat Kohli after playing some fine shots - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opener Phil Salt made merry of the powerplay on offer, smashing 41 runs in two overs. Salt and Virat Kohli walked out to open for RCB, chasing 175 runs to win.

After closely watching the first few overs, Salt decided to take his match-ups on and accumulate as many runs as possible. He was up against Vaibhav Arora first up and he struck the pacer for two boundaries and a maximum, chipping in with 20 runs off the third over.

To counter Salt, Varun Chakaravarthy was brought into the attack and the Englishman took the spinner to task, scoring 20 runs off the five deliveries he faced. He hit him for a boundary on the third ball of the over, smashed a maximum, and then ended the over with consecutive boundaries.

Take a look at some of the shots from the Englishman's powerplay onslaught:

RCB score 80 runs in the powerplay against KKR

Chasing 175 for a win, RCB were off to an explosive start at Eden Gardens. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli opened the batter and the two batter put on a show in the middle, chipping in with boundaries whenever possible.

Barring the last over of the powerplay, both Salt and Kohli managed to get a boundary in every over bowled before, helping RCB score 80/0 in the first six overs.

Phil Salt (56 off 31) continued to bat in a similar vein, scoring his first half-century representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He looked to break free but was caught at short third of Varun Chakravarthy's bowling.

At the moment, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal are batting in the middle, with the score at the halfway mark reading 104/1 after 10 overs. Should they get 71 runs in the next 10 overs, RCB will register their first win over KKR since 2022.

Edited by Ankush Das
