“Phir main aur jor se marunga” - Jasprit Bumrah gives valuable advice to young fast bowler after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen sharing advice with Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Tushar Deshpande. The interaction took place after their IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

Batting first, MI got off to a flying start, as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton put on a blazing 116-run partnership in just 71 balls. Rohit struck a fluent 53 off 36 deliveries, while Rickelton scored 61 from 38 balls.

The momentum continued with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya accelerating in the latter half — both finishing unbeaten on 48 off just 23 balls — to take MI to an imposing total of 217/2 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts struggled and were skittled out for just 117 in 16.1 overs, suffering a crushing 100-run defeat that effectively ended their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Jasprit Bumrah was seen offering valuable advice to RR pacer Tushar Deshpande, with Dhruv Jurel also present during the exchange. In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals' X handle, Bumrah can be heard saying:

“Aur thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main na acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna marega? Tu mar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se marunga. [And we need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn’t mean trying to take a wicket with every single ball. It means thinking, ‘I’ll bowl a good ball, but I’ll get you out.’ Go on, hit it, hit a six—how many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I’ll come back even harder]."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tushar Deshpande has had a quiet season so far, managing only six wickets in eight matches.

A look at Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant IPL 2025 campaign

Jasprit Bumrah missed the first four matches of IPL 2025 due to a lower back injury he sustained during the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in early January.

However, since making his comeback, the pacer has been impressive, taking 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 17.72 and an economy rate of 6.96. The Mumbai Indians sit atop the points table with 14 points from 11 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More