[Picture] “Always by my side” – Rohit Sharma shares heartwarming post with his wife Ritika amid Mumbai Indians saga 

Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming post with his wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media on Saturday (February 10). The post comes just days after Ritika slammed a social media post where MI head coach Mark Boucher explained the details behind switching to Hardik Pandya for captaincy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Rohit shared a monochrome picture with Ritika on Instagram, with the caption:

“Always by my side”

For the unversed, Boucher recently pointed out that Rohit has failed to deliver with the bat in the last two IPL seasons. He said that Rohit is already busy leading India across formats and added that the decision regarding MI captaincy change will bring out the best of the 36-year-old as a player. He recently said on the Smash Sports Podcast:

"It's just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs. He's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians.

Boucher added:

“Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there's just cameras in it and he's so busy and he hasn't had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he's done well as a captain.”

Ritika replied:

“So many things wrong with this…”

Rohit, the joint-most successful IPL captain alongside MS Dhoni with five titles, has managed 600 runs in 30 matches at an average of 20 in his last two IPL seasons.

“He hasn’t scored runs” – Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma to return to form against England in 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, has backed India captain Rohit Sharma to return to form following his lean patch with the bat in Tests. The 43-year-old said that the batting-friendly conditions in Rajkot will bring out the best of Rohit.

The comments came as Rohit has failed to score a half-century in his last eight innings.

Harbhajan recently said on his YouTube channel:

“Hopefully, Rohit Sharma will score runs. He hasn’t scored runs. Rajkot is a batting paradise in India. So, I hope that there won’t be amendments to the pitch. I hope Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer score because Virat Kohli may or may not play.”

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been injured and ruled out of the remaining three Tests against England. The third Test will be played in Rajkot from February 15.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App