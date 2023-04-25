[Picture] “Band name- Fresh lime soda” – Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma react hilariously to Faf du Plessis’ ‘Team Green’ post 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently reacted to captain Faf du Plessis’ hilarious post on Instagram on Tuesday, April 25. This came after Faf first shared a picture of the trio dressed in green on his Instagram story.

Faf captioned the story:

“Team Green,” alongside face with tears of joy emojis.

Kohli reshared it alongside a hilarious caption:

“Haha! What are we called? @anushkasharma”

Anushka also jumped on the bandwagon and captioned:

“Band name – Fresh lime soda.”

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Faf du Plessis dressed in green

The development comes days after RCB beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs during their special game of the season in a green jersey.

For the uninitiated, the franchise donated a sapling to the visiting team as part of the ‘Go Green’ initiative to promote afforestation and reduce air pollution. Interestingly, it was only the fourth win for RCB in the last 12 games in a green jersey.

Meanwhile, it's worth mentioning that RCB’s home games at Chinnaswamy Stadium are powered by solar and wind energy to offset their carbon footprint.

Like RCB, Anushka Sharma is a pure vegetarian and supports climate change since non-vegetarians contribute to global warming.

The Bollywood actress was named PETA’s (People of the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2015. She also won the PETA Person of the Year Award in 2017. Kohli also became a vegetarian in 2018.

Virat Kohli guides RCB to back-to-back wins

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Leading the troops to two defenses in two games doesn't receive enough attention 🫡



Coming back in command when the team needed him speaks volumes of



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 Captain Kohli Appreciation PostLeading the troops to two defenses in two games doesn't receive enough attention 🫡Coming back in command when the team needed him speaks volumes of @imVkohli 's passion, determination, and dedication for RCB Captain Kohli Appreciation Post 👑Leading the troops to two defenses in two games doesn't receive enough attention 🫡Coming back in command when the team needed him speaks volumes of @imVkohli's passion, determination, and dedication for RCB 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 https://t.co/KsvAOq7iMy

Virat Kohli recently guided RCB to back-to-back wins against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and RR in the IPL 2023.

The 34-year-old has been equally impressive with the bat, scoring 279 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 141.62, including four half-centuries. He will look to continue his sublime form as RCB chase their maiden IPL trophy.

The right-handed batter will next be in action against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Wednesday, April 26.

