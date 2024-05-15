[Picture] "Here you go!" - KKR's Gautam Gambhir shares smiling picture to a fangirl's viral post

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir came up with a smiling reaction to a fangirl's viral post on social media. This came as the girl said she would not propose to her crush until Gambhir smiled. Usually, the former Knight Riders captain is seen with a serious facial expression.

In a post shared by Gambhir on Instagram, the girl was seen holding a placard during a game that read:

"I will not propose my crush until Gambhir smiles."

Gambhir inserted a smiling photograph of himself and captioned the post:

"Here you go!"

The two-time IPL-winning captain has more than one reason to smile. KKR have not only qualified for the playoffs but are also certain of finishing the league stage in the top two, which would allow them multiple chances of qualifying for the final. They have 19 points in 13 matches.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play their final league game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (May 19). The Kolkata-based franchise would be looking to finish the season on a high by winning their third IPL trophy after a gap of 10 years.

"If you keep it simple, it is easy" - Former CSK star lauds Gautam Gambhir for KKR's turnaround

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ambati Rayudu has credited Gautam Gambhir for KKR's turnaround in IPL 2024. The six-time IPL-winning player explained how the coaching staff has worked wonders behind the scenes. He recently told Star Sports:

"If the coaches take a back seat and work behind the scenes, and let the players take ownership, and let the players have the freedom in order to perform on the ground, these are the sort of teams that excel, and that is what KKR has been doing."

He continued:

"Gautam Gambhir is just facilitating them and guiding them in the right direction... If you keep it simple, it is easy."

Under Gambhir's mentorship, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also reached the playoffs during their first two seasons. The 42-year-old has made an instant impact after joining KKR this season, as the Kolkata-based franchise made it to the playoffs after two seasons.

Gambhir's move to promote all-rounder Sunil Narine up the order has also paid dividends. Narine is KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, scoring 461 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182.93, including one century and three 50s. He will look to continue his sublime form in the remaining matches this season.