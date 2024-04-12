[Picture] "I love Suryakumar Yadav" - David Warner reacts to MI batter's 17-ball 50 vs RCB in IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Warner was thrilled with Suryakumar Yadav's box-office batting in Mumbai Indians' (MI) seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Suryakumar (52 off 19) smashed his fastest half-century by reaching the landmark in just 17 balls in a knock laced with four sixes and five boundaries. It was his first fifty of the 2024 season as he failed to deliver in his comeback game against Delhi Capitals after missing the first three matches.

In an Instagram story, Warner shared the screenshot of Yadav's fifty and wrote:

"I love Suryakumar Yadav."

David Warner's latest Instagram story for Suryakumar Yadav following exploits in IPL on Thursday.

Suryakumar's contribution helped MI chase down 197 with 27 balls to spare. The right-handed batter had slammed 605 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 181.14, including one century and five fifties, last year.

The 33-year-old will now look to deliver once again for MI this season and continue his brilliant form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The ICC event is scheduled to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Suryakumar is crucial to India's chances of lifting an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013.

Watch SKY's 50 below:

"The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most" - Suryakumar Yadav picks his favorite shot from MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Suryakumar Yadav was thrilled to return to scoring ways following his exploits against RCB after recovering from a sports hernia, an ankle problem, and a right knee injury.

In the post-match comments, the right-handed batter picked his favorite shot on Thursday, saying:

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede, when the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left."

"We only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing. I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory (talking about his freak shots) and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most," he added.

MI will next be in action against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.