[Picture] “Miss one of my favorite places” – David Warner reminisces his time in Hyderabad, shares a snapshot of Charminar

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner, who led the team to their only Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, reminisced his stint in Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 27. The erstwhile Australian opener shared a picture of Charminar, one of the many tourist-attractive places in the country. The landmark symbolizes Hyderabad and it's an emblem of Telangana. The historical monument was built in 1591.

Warner played for the SunRisers from the 2014 to 2021 IPL edition. The southpaw represented the franchise in 95 matches, scoring 4,014 runs at a strike rate of 142.59, including two centuries and 40 half-centuries. He led SRH to their first-ever trophy as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2016 final.

Warner's latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: @davidwarner31 on Instagram]

The Australian player was released by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions before the Delhi Capitals purchased him for a homecoming. He had played for the Delhi-based franchise from 2009 to 2013.

Notably, Warner has scored the highest number of runs by an overseas player in IPL. The left-handed batter has amassed 6,565 runs in 184 matches, including four tons and 62 fifties. No other player has as many half-centuries in the T20 extravaganza.

The top three leading run-getters among foreign players include AB de Villiers (5,162 runs in 184 matches) and Chris Gayle (4,965 in 142 games).

Will David Warner get retained by DC ahead of IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals are unlikely to retain David Warner ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He managed a below-par season with the bat in IPL 2024, scoring just 168 runs in eight games with a solitary half-century.

Notably, Australian batting prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk replaced David Warner in the playing XI for the second half of IPL 2024. The latter impressed in his debut season, scoring 330 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 234.04, hitting four half-centuries.

Warner retired from all forms of international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup. The New South Wales batter played 112 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 110 T20Is, scoring 18,895 runs across formats with the help of 49 tons and 98 half-centuries. He, however, has yet to bid adieu to T20 leagues.

The 37-year-old recently emerged as the leading run-getter in the MAX60 Caribbean 2024 league, scoring 297 runs in eight innings. He will be keen to play in the IPL 2025.

