[Picture] Prithvi Shaw poses with Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi for a morning selfie

Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi posed for an early morning selfie on Saturday, March 4.

Sharing a story on Instagram, Shaw wrote:

“Good morning.”

The trio are gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), which is scheduled to kick start on March 31.

While Shaw was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹7.5 crore, Samson and Tripathi were retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹14 crore and ₹8.5 crore, respectively.

Last year, Shaw scored 185 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 152.97.

Tripathi also amassed 261 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 158.24. The duo were part of India’s T20I squad against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Samson enjoyed a decent season in the last edition of the IPL, scoring 458 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 146.79 as RR finished as runners-up.

The right-hander will be looking for another breakthrough season after losing his place in India’s T20I squad due to a knee injury, which he sustained while fielding in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in January.

While DC will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 1, RR will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against SRH on April 2.

Prithvi Shaw’s case: Sapna Gill accuses cricketer of molesting her

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Prithvi Shaw’s car and manhandling him, has alleged the batter of outraging her modesty and physically assaulted her with a deadly weapon.

Sapna was arrested last month for allegedly attacking the cricketer after he refused to take more selfies with her friends.

A local court in Mumbai sent the social media influencer into police custody until February 20, in connection with the incident. Besides Sapna, seven others, including Shobit Thakur, were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate Prithvi Shaw by damaging his luxury car and threatening to file a fake FIR.

