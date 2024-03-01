[Picture] “Real MVPs of my life” – Dhruv Jurel shares adorable post with his parents

Dhruv Jurel, who recently made his Test debut for India, is spending quality time with his family during the ongoing break ahead of the fifth and final Test against England.

On Friday (March 1), Jurel took to Instagram to share an adorable post with his parents. He captioned the post:

“Real MVPs of my life.”

Jurel has impressed in his limited outings for the Men in Blue. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 46 runs on his debut in Rajkot. He then played a gutsy knock of 90 off 149 balls, hitting four sixes and six boundaries, to help India reduce their deficit against England in Ranchi.

The 23-year-old then stayed unbeaten on 39 off 77 and stitched a valuable partnership with Shubman Gill to help India secure a five-wicket win. As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led side took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Expand Tweet

In yet another positive for Jurel, he is set to be included in Group C of the BCCI's central contract following his participation in the fifth Test. In a recent statement, the cricket governing body said:

“Athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

"For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England.”

“He’s the next MS Dhoni in the making” – Sunil Gavaskar lauds Dhruv Jurel

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar recently lauded Dhruv Jurel for his brilliant run out on his Test debut. The 74-year-old told Jio Cinema:

"Watching the presence of mind of Dhruv Jurel makes me think he's the next M S Dhoni in the making.”

Meanwhile, another former skipper Anil Kumble praised Jurel for his ability to defend the balls at will in the red-ball cricket. He told the same show:

“Dhruv Jurel certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then hit those big sixes.”

India and England will next face off in the fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, which starts on March 7.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App