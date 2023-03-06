[Picture] “Same energy” – DC’s Jemimah Rodrigues shares iconic RRR movie scene to express her camaraderie with Marizanne Kapp in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has shared an iconic scene from the blockbuster RRR movie to express her camaraderie with Marizanne Kapp in WPL 2023.

Sharing a picture with the Proteas all-rounder, Jemimah compared their bond with Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. She captioned the post:

“SAME ENERGY.”

For the uninitiated, Jemimah shared an unbeaten 60-run stand with Kapp for the third wicket as DC posted a mammoth 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs. While Kapp smashed 39* off 17 balls, Jemimah contributed 22* off 15 deliveries.

While Jemimah was bought by DC for Rs 2.2 crore in the WPL 2023 auction, Kapp was roped in for Rs 1.5 crore.

As far as the match is concerned, DC beat RCB by 60 runs to kick-start their WPL 2023 season on a winning note.

Watch Jemimah Rodrigues entertain the crowd with special dance moves during DC vs GG

“I was really proud of the girls that came in after the openers” – Marizanne Kapp on Jemimah Rodrigues

Marizanne Kapp has praised Jemimah Rodrigues for making the most of the platform set by Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who shared a 162-run stand for the opening wicket. The 33-year-old also expressed gratitude for playing under one of the most successful captains in the world.

Speaking to Jio Cinema post-match, Kapp said:

“I was really proud of the girls that came in after the openers, they played really well. It was my first game under Meg (Lanning), hopefully, I can learn a few things from her going forward.”

The right-hander further expressed her delight at contributing with the bat after she played a cameo of 17-ball 39 at a strike rate of 229.41. Kapp said:

“That's the nice thing about being an all-rounder, if you don't go well with the ball you can make up with the bat. It was good to come out and hit the ball cleanly today. Credit to our openers.”

DC will play UP Warriorz in their upcoming game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

Poll : 0 votes