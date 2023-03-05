[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues entertains Mumbai crowd by dancing to Bollywood songs during DC vs RCB

Star Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues put on a show for the fans during their opening WPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday (March 5).

In multiple videos shared on Twitter, Jemimah can be seen entertaining the crowd by dancing to the tune of numerous Bollywood songs.

Watch the videos below:

The youngster was also recently seen playing the guitar and singing with Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon, who performed during the WPL 2023 opening ceremony.

Watch the clip here:

The 22-year-old scored an unbeaten 22 off 15 balls, including three boundaries, as DC posted 223/2 in their 20 overs.

Jemimah has always wanted to play for Mumbai Indians (MI), but was bought by DC for Rs 2.2 crore during the WPL 2023 auction. However, the right-hander will be delighted to play the entire season in front of the home crowd in Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues @JemiRodrigues @mipaltan @BCCI Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying @mipaltan @BCCI Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying 😌💙

Jemimah Rodrigues' DC beat RCB by 60 runs in WPL 2023

A clinical batting performance from Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning helped the Delhi Capitals post a mammoth 223/2 in their 20 overs.

While Verma scored 84 off 45, Lanning smashed 72 off 43. The duo stitched an opening stand of 162 runs, taking all RCB bowlers to the cleaners. Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues provided a decent finish, scoring 39 off 17 and 22 off 15, respectively.

Meanwhile, Heather Knight was the only successful bowler for RCB, finishing with figures of 2/40.

In response, Tara Norris’ fifer restricted RCB to 163/8. Smriti Mandhana (35 off 33), Ellyse Perry (31 off 19) and Heather Knight (34 off 21) got starts but failed to consolidate.

Besides Norris, Alice Capsey picked up a couple of wickets, while Shikha Pandey finished with one.

DC will next be in action against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, March 7.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes