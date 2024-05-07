[Picture] Suryakumar Yadav gives a flying kiss after his 51-ball century powers MI to a comfortable win in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH 

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his second IPL century with a flying kiss after taking his side over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (May 6). Inspired by his performance, MI registered a comfortable seven-wicket win against SRH and moved to ninth position in the points table.

Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla bowled magnificent spells and picked up three wickets each to restrict the high-flying SRH to 173/8 in the first innings. It was a one-man show in the chase, as Suryakumar Yadav guided MI to winning shores with a century.

SRH began their defense well by reducing MI to 31/3. However, Suryakumar took control of the proceedings after that and put on a match-winning partnership of 143* (79) with Tilak Varma (37*).

Surya hit a six on the second ball of the 18th over to reach his second IPL century and also finished the match in style. While walking off the field, Yadav was spotted celebrating the performance with a flying kiss.

"Someone had to play till the end, and that's what I did"- Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning century in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Speaking at the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his performance and said:

"First time after 14th December that I've fielded for 20 overs and then batted for almost 18 overs. Little bit tired, hopefully better tomorrow. I feel it was the need of the hour - 3 wickets down when I went in. Someone had to play till the end, and that's what I did. "

Surya continued:

"Played for some time - I knew that the dew was heavy, and once the seam goes off, it will be easy for a batter to play. It's from the Mumbai School of arts (his straighter boundaries), I played a lot of first-class cricket for Mumbai and here at the Wankhede, I know what's the right option when the ball is seaming. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots which I practice in the nets. "

MI will next face KKR on Saturday (May 11) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

