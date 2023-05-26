[Picture] Virat Kohli shares refreshing selfie from London ahead of WTC final

Virat Kohli is currently in England ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at the Oval in London from June 7. The senior batter recently traveled to the UK along with several Indian teammates whose teams failed to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs.

On Friday, May 26, Kohli shared a refreshing selfie where he can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. He opted for a blue tee and blue jacket with a matching cap and specs. He captioned the post:

“London mornings.”

Virat Kohli enjoying his time in England.

For the uninitiated, the 34-year-old loves spending time in the UK and often goes there for holidays, especially with his wife Anushka Sharma. Last year, he paid a surprise visit to Anushka during her shoot for Chakda Express (Jhulan Goswami’s biopic) in London.

Virat Kohli in blistering form ahead of WTC final

Virat Kohli is in sublime form with the bat ahead of the highly-anticipated WTC final. He recently struck back-to-back centuries in IPL 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter finished the season with 639 runs in 14 games, including two tons and four half-centuries.

The right-handed batter will now look to deliver for Team India as they aim to lift their first ICC title in the last 10 years. Team India last won an ICC trophy when they beat England to win the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Kohli recently sounded determined about winning the WTC final for Team India. He told Jio Cinema:

“For me, it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique.”

The Delhi batter has a decent record in England, having amassed 1,033 runs in 16 Tests, including two centuries and five fifties.

In addition, Kohli has the most runs in his Test career against Australia, scoring 1,979 runs in 24 games, including eight tons and five half-centuries.

June 7. venue - The Oval

King Kohli vs Aus in Tests

Matches - 24

Runs - 1979

Avg - 48.26

Sr - 52.25

100s - 8

50s - 5

Virat Kohli recently smashed 186 against the Aussies in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which ended in a draw. India, though, won the series 2-1.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

