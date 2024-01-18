[Pictures] Bollywood actor Sunny Singh shares photos with MS Dhoni, Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh shared photos with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Nitish Rana on social media on Thursday, January 18. The pictures are from Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi and Ankit’s engagement ceremony earlier this month.

Sunny Singh, known for his role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Creating bonds and unforgettable stories with these incredible souls.”

On the professional front, the trio will next be seen in action during the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni is gearing up for his final season in the T20 league after leading his franchise to a record fifth trophy last season. The Super Kings skipper is preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL in his hometown Ranchi after recovering from the knee injury that troubled him last season.

Meanwhile, Pant will make his comeback to competitive cricket after more than one year. The latter was expected to find a place in the upcoming home Test series against England but was excluded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a precautionary measure.

On the other hand, Rana is currently playing for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Apart from the cricketers, Sunny Singh was last seen in Adipurush, which also featured actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Yaar Jigri.

“I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead” – MS Dhoni’s hilarious congratulatory message to Sakhi Pant and Ankit

MS Dhoni came up with a hilarious congratulatory message for Sakhi Pant and Ankit during their engagement ceremony. He said at the ceremony:

"They seem very happy. They are very excited. They danced very well. They get along very well. I would like to wish them all the very best for the challenging times ahead. I mean, from a career perspective.”

Expand Tweet

Dhoni’s presence at Sakhi’s engagement came days after Pant welcomed New Year 2024 with the legendary Indian skipper in Dubai after the IPL 2024 auction.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App