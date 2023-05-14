Create

[Pictures] "Happy Mother's Day" - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead wishes on special day

By James Kuanal
Modified May 14, 2023 16:21 IST
Mother's Day falls on the second Sunday of May.

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today. It falls on the second Sunday of May and dedicated to celebrating the sacrifices and efforts made by a mother to raise her child. They are the best guides and nobody can make them feel more special than us.

On the special occasion, cricketers shared their special posts on social media to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

“In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”! #Mother’s Day.”
Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter:

“Happy Mother’s Day @AnushkaSharma.”
Former India captain Mithali Raj also dropped a special post that read:

“Thank you for always being my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and my home. Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother's Day to you and all such amazing moms!”
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wrote on Twitter:

“We love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of the Pandya family.”
Former India cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman tweeted:

“Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all. A very happy #MothersDay to all the mothers in the world.”
Mumbai Indians vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav tweeted:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mumma! Your unconditional love is what nousrishes me and all of us, and keeps us going. Love you.”
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis wrote:

“Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We appreciate you.”
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal tweeted:

“Mothers are the pillars of my strength. Love, respect and warm wishes to all the mothers on #MothersDay.”
Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir tweeted:

“Ma, my world! #HappyMothersDay.”
Here are some of the other best Mother's Day wishes from renowned cricketers:

Mother's Day special: When Indian cricket team paid tribute to mothers

MS Dhoni-led Indian cricket team paid tribute to mothers by sporting their names on their jerseys during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam in 2016.

The Men in Blue posted a decent total of 269 on the board, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring 70 and 65 respectively. Later, Amit Mishra finished with figures of 5/18 in six overs to lead India to a 190-run victory.

