[Pictures] "Happy Mother's Day" - Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead wishes on special day

Mother’s Day is being celebrated today. It falls on the second Sunday of May and dedicated to celebrating the sacrifices and efforts made by a mother to raise her child. They are the best guides and nobody can make them feel more special than us.

On the special occasion, cricketers shared their special posts on social media to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The legendary batter, Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

“In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”! #Mother’s Day.”

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



#MothersDay In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”! In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”!#MothersDay https://t.co/p9Ys5CSVcP

Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter:

“Happy Mother’s Day @AnushkaSharma.”

Former India captain Mithali Raj also dropped a special post that read:

“Thank you for always being my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and my home. Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother's Day to you and all such amazing moms!”

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03



#HappyMothersDay #MothersDay Thank you for always being my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and my home. Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother's Day to you and all such amazing moms! Thank you for always being my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, and my home. Mummy, I love you. Happy Mother's Day to you and all such amazing moms!#HappyMothersDay #MothersDay https://t.co/9yxmY0R3FY

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wrote on Twitter:

“We love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of the Pandya family.”

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 We love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of the Pandya family We love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day to the pillars of the Pandya family ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gOtWq3P8Ps

Former India cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman tweeted:

“Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all. A very happy #MothersDay to all the mothers in the world.”

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281



A very happy Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all.A very happy #MothersDay to all the mothers in the world. Of all the gifts that life has to offer, a loving mother is the greatest of them all. A very happy #MothersDay to all the mothers in the world. https://t.co/qusv59qUVK

Mumbai Indians vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav tweeted:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mumma! Your unconditional love is what nousrishes me and all of us, and keeps us going. Love you.”

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mumma! Your unconditional love is what nousrishes me and all of us, and keeps us going. Love you Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mumma! Your unconditional love is what nousrishes me and all of us, and keeps us going. Love you ❤️ https://t.co/Ca3LRm5t1v

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis wrote:

“Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We appreciate you.”

Faf Du Plessis @faf1307 Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there . We appreciate you . Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there . We appreciate you . ❤️

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal tweeted:

“Mothers are the pillars of my strength. Love, respect and warm wishes to all the mothers on #MothersDay.”

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket



Love, respect and warm wishes to all the mothers on 🤗 Mothers are the pillars of my strength.Love, respect and warm wishes to all the mothers on #MothersDay Mothers are the pillars of my strength.Love, respect and warm wishes to all the mothers on #MothersDay ❤️🤗 https://t.co/z4yW5kyvli

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir tweeted:

Here are some of the other best Mother's Day wishes from renowned cricketers:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa



You are the best mother ever and we love you so so so very much!! We are so grateful that you are our mimi and for all that you do for us!! We love you forever!! Nolan, Thea, Caleb and Dada!! Dear Mimi,You are the best mother ever and we love you so so so very much!! We are so grateful that you are our mimi and for all that you do for us!! We love you forever!!Nolan, Thea, Caleb and Dada!! Dear Mimi, You are the best mother ever and we love you so so so very much!! We are so grateful that you are our mimi and for all that you do for us!! We love you forever!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Nolan, Thea, Caleb and Dada!! https://t.co/aWnpTYOaty

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Happy Mother's Day to the incredible woman who brought love, warmth, and endless support into my life. You've always been there for me, guiding me with your wisdom and showering me with your unconditional love. Today and every day, I celebrate you, Mom. Thank you for being the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Happy Mother's Day to the incredible woman who brought love, warmth, and endless support into my life. You've always been there for me, guiding me with your wisdom and showering me with your unconditional love. Today and every day, I celebrate you, Mom. Thank you for being the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5QUzKGeveL

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



Happy Mother’s Day maata and Ori ki maata! Love you both loads 🤗



#ShabnamSingh @hazelkeech



#HappyMothersDay #MothersDay For putting up with our mood swings and loving us unconditionally, there ought to be more than just one day to celebrate mothersHappy Mother’s Day maata and Ori ki maata! Love you both loads 🤗 For putting up with our mood swings and loving us unconditionally, there ought to be more than just one day to celebrate mothers ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day maata and Ori ki maata! Love you both loads 🤗 ❤️#ShabnamSingh @hazelkeech #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay https://t.co/kATekfBAlB

Mother's Day special: When Indian cricket team paid tribute to mothers

BCCI @BCCI #TeamIndia sporting their mothers' names on the jersey in the 5th and final ODI #INDvNZ #TeamIndia sporting their mothers' names on the jersey in the 5th and final ODI #INDvNZ https://t.co/pWcMAKMchB

MS Dhoni-led Indian cricket team paid tribute to mothers by sporting their names on their jerseys during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam in 2016.

The Men in Blue posted a decent total of 269 on the board, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring 70 and 65 respectively. Later, Amit Mishra finished with figures of 5/18 in six overs to lead India to a 190-run victory.

Poll : 0 votes