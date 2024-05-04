[Pictures] Janhvi Kapoor attends MI vs KKR IPL 2024 thriller

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Friday (May 3).

The Bollywood diva was greeted with a thriller but Mumbai lost to the Knight Riders by 24 runs as the two teams were bundled out for 169 and 145, respectively. It was the first for KKR at Wankhede in 12 years.

Jahnvi took to Instagram and shared several snapshots of her day out from the stadium. In a clip, she was seen enjoying Suryakumar Yadav's batting. She tagged her "Mr and Mrs Mahi" co-actor Rajkummar Rao and captioned the post:

"Mahis day out 🏏 Mr Mahi missed you there, Rajkummar Rao."

"Mr and Mrs Mahi" is a sports (cricket) drama. The movie is slated to release on May 31.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with "Dhadak" in 2018, has already featured in half a dozen movies. She last appeared in a romantic drama "Bawaal" opposite Varun Dhawan. The 27-year-old will look to make it big like her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, who featured in over 300 movies.

Not MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar, Janhvi Kapoor picks her favorite cricketers

Janhvi Kapoor, in an old interview, picked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik as her two favorite cricketers. She added that she started following the sport following her role in the "Mr and Mrs Mahi" movie. She said (via crickettimes.com):

“I like Virat sir and for me also DK [Dinesh Karthik]. Karthik because I have seen him working hard, he is such a lovely person.

Janhvi added:

"I didn’t followed it much earlier but ya, I have started following it now."

Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. The right-hander has amassed 500 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 147.49, including one century and four fifties. The 35-year-old will look to continue his sublime form into the 2024 T20 World Cup as India look to end their ICC title drought of over 11 years.

Meanwhile, Karthik has been impressive for RCB this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 262 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 195.52.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback